Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Down 17.9% in December

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 992,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,096,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,256 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,926,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,051 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,037,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,751,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 256,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NAD traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. 68,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

