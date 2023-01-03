NULS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.54 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. NULS has a market capitalization of $18.54 million and $1.33 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

