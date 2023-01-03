NuCypher Price Tops $0.0849 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $59.71 million and $1.68 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

