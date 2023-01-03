NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $121,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.2 %

NBY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 7,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,102. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $14.97.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

