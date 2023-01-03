Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases 81 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $166.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

