Nova R Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nova R Wealth Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

ADP stock opened at $239.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.45. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

