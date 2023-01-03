Northland Securities Lowers Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to Market Perform

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

TLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Telos to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Telos to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Telos had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,666,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 662,516 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telos by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 566,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

