Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.05

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 25920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,852,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 372,575 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,281,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 193,764 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 311,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 171,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

