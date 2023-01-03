Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $245.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.08 and a 200 day moving average of $237.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

