NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 1.6 %

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.91. The stock had a trading volume of 202,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $167.91.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

