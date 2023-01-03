New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Down 20.6% in December

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other New Relic news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 625,940 shares of company stock valued at $37,236,121. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 57.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,601. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

