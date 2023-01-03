New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Purchases 218 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.79. The stock had a trading volume of 855,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,310,190. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

