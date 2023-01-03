New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for about 2.6% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Raymond James by 474.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,878. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

