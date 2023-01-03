Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. Neonode has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.95.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 98.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.