Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. Neonode has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 98.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neonode

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neonode by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neonode in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Neonode by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

