Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $358,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. CenterPoint Energy makes up about 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 61,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,461. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

