Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $358,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK accounts for about 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of OZK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,702. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

