Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,502.7 days.

OTCMKTS NEMTF remained flat at $49.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. Nemetschek has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $49.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nemetschek from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nemetschek from €75.00 ($79.79) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €72.50 ($77.13) to €61.25 ($65.16) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Nemetschek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.04.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

