Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,311. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

