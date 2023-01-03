Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,592,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $402.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.02 and its 200-day moving average is $288.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.