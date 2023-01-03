Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $215.37 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00113425 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00190853 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00036609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,201,347 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.