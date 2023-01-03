National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Price Down 3.4%

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $281.22 and last traded at $282.05. Approximately 43 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.09.

NWLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.81.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

