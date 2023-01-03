National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.16

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 4872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.05%.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 120,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,615. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.