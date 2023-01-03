National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.22 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 36.0% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $111,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

