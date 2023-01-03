My DeFi Pet Price Up 11.2% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $830,560.44 and approximately $827,899.68 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

