My DeFi Pet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $664,566.78 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $827,280.14 and $664,566.78 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

