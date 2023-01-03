Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Update

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 974,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,549. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

