Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

OTIS traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.10. 12,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,493. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

