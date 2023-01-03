Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,806,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 40.3% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 369,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,536. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $416.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.86 and a 200 day moving average of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $170.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

