Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.47. The company has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

