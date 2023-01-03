Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 75,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14,022.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $171.86. 6,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,018. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.