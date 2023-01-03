Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.94. 23,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,657. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

