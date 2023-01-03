Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for 2.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $23,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Paycom Software Profile

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.83. 1,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,599. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $418.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.31.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

