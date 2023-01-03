Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Linde Trading Down 2.4 %

LIN stock traded down $7.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,005. The stock has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.54 and a 200-day moving average of $300.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.