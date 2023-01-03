Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,517 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $281,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 95,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,223. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

