Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $10.88

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $10.13. Mondee shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOND. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Mondee Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,348,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,725,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $348,868.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

Further Reading

