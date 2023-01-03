Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Short Interest Update

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,051. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992 in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after buying an additional 792,661 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 84.7% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 354,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 448.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,700 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after purchasing an additional 310,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 267.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 274,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.