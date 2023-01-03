Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,548,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 3,143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,483.0 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance
Shares of MMTOF stock remained flat at $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.52.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
