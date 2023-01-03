Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,548,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 3,143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,483.0 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance

Shares of MMTOF stock remained flat at $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells passenger vehicles in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs, PHEVs, SUVs and pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand. The company is also involved in automobile transport and maintenance activities; auto sales financing, leasing, rental, and sale; investigation, testing, and research related to automobiles; and manufacturing of automobile engines and transmissions, and press parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.