Mina (MINA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.71 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Mina has a market capitalization of $375.59 million and $11.71 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002837 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00464766 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.57 or 0.02260910 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.41 or 0.29740303 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 794,490,450 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 793,824,247.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.43730536 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,211,400.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

