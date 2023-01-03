Mina 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.63 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $346.30 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 794,225,542 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 793,824,247.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.43730536 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,211,400.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

