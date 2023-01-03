Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $384,679.45

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00011773 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $32.92 million and approximately $384,679.45 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,622,294 coins and its circulating supply is 16,800,399 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

