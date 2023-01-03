Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Metahero has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $17.11 million and approximately $618,388.19 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.87 or 0.01487748 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008559 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017732 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00033959 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.59 or 0.01732118 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.