Metahero (HERO) 1-Day Volume Tops $488,628.84

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $17.23 million and $488,628.84 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

