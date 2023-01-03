Metahero 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $638,117.64 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $17.20 million and $638,117.64 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.76 or 0.01488554 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008660 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017817 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00033878 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000490 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.01734378 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

