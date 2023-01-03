Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 107,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 39,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,311. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

