Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.00. The stock had a trading volume of 646,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,310,190. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

