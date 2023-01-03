Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Short Interest Update

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,790,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 78,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after buying an additional 550,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,081,000 after buying an additional 1,074,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 329,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,464. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

