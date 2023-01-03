mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MECVF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

MECVF remained flat at $2.82 on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

