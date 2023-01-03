McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $77,143,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.38.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MCD traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,096. The firm has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

