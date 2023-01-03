Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 46,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,090,362 shares.The stock last traded at $51.56 and had previously closed at $51.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,712,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 347,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.