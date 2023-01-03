Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.00

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mason Industrial Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 913,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 527,616 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 119.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mason Industrial Technology

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

